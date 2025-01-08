News

Mnisi to represent Sibiya in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Trial resumes on January 20

08 January 2025 - 12:45
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Muzi Sibiya is accused in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Adv Charles Mnisi, will now represent Muzi Sibiya following the death of his legal representative.

Mnisi, who has been representing accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, in the matter, told the Pretoria high court on Wednesday that he has agreed to represent Sibiya.

Sibiya is among the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Meyiwa in October 2014. His advocate, Thulani Mngomezulu, died in December. 

“I have been approached and requested to assist Sibiya in the conduct of his defence which request I have acceded to,” Mnisi said during the special sitting.   

“However, there are still some finer details that need to be finalised with regards to the paperwork because as of now there is nothing that I can start to do about the consultation on the matter because I do not have the power of attorney yet.” 

The matter was postponed to January 20 for the trial to resume and for Adv Zandile Mshololo to continue cross-examining lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda.

SowetanLIVE

