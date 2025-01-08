One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Adv Charles Mnisi, will now represent Muzi Sibiya following the death of his legal representative.
Mnisi, who has been representing accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, in the matter, told the Pretoria high court on Wednesday that he has agreed to represent Sibiya.
Sibiya is among the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Meyiwa in October 2014. His advocate, Thulani Mngomezulu, died in December.
“I have been approached and requested to assist Sibiya in the conduct of his defence which request I have acceded to,” Mnisi said during the special sitting.
“However, there are still some finer details that need to be finalised with regards to the paperwork because as of now there is nothing that I can start to do about the consultation on the matter because I do not have the power of attorney yet.”
The matter was postponed to January 20 for the trial to resume and for Adv Zandile Mshololo to continue cross-examining lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda.
SowetanLIVE
Mnisi to represent Sibiya in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Trial resumes on January 20
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Adv Charles Mnisi, will now represent Muzi Sibiya following the death of his legal representative.
Mnisi, who has been representing accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, in the matter, told the Pretoria high court on Wednesday that he has agreed to represent Sibiya.
Sibiya is among the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Meyiwa in October 2014. His advocate, Thulani Mngomezulu, died in December.
“I have been approached and requested to assist Sibiya in the conduct of his defence which request I have acceded to,” Mnisi said during the special sitting.
“However, there are still some finer details that need to be finalised with regards to the paperwork because as of now there is nothing that I can start to do about the consultation on the matter because I do not have the power of attorney yet.”
The matter was postponed to January 20 for the trial to resume and for Adv Zandile Mshololo to continue cross-examining lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzi Sibiya to confirm new lawyer
Two AKA murder accused in fresh bail bid based on new facts
More than 500 arrested for murder and attempted murder in KZN in December
Umhlanga call centre manager in court over Christmas Day kidnapping and murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos