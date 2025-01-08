Hijacked car found at a house in Houghton, five suspects arrested

The discovery was made this morning when Joburg metro police officers, following up information on a stolen car, found it at the former statesman's house.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Five people, one of whom is believed to be Nelson Mandela's grandchild, were arrested at the Houghton house where the former statesman used to live after a hijacked car and unlicensed firearm were found at the property this morning.
The discovery was made this morning when Joburg metro police officers, following up information on a stolen car, found it at the former statesman's house.
Three men and a woman were initially arrested but Fihla said the fifth person was later arrested.
“The fifth suspect, alleged to be a Mandela grandchild, was also arrested at the property.
“All the suspects face charges of possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
“It is with relief that we can confirm that the victim of the hijacking is safe and unharmed,” said Xolani Fihla, Joburg metro police spokesperson.
According to Fihla, their officers from the Tactical Response Unit received information from a vehicle tracking company regarding the location of a white Toyota Corolla that had been hijacked early on Wednesday morning along Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands.
“Acting on this information, officers proceeded to a residence in Houghton, previously owned by former president Nelson Mandela. Upon entering the property, officers recovered the hijacked vehicle and apprehended four individuals: three males and one female.
“A subsequent search of the premises resulted in the recovery of one unlicensed firearm.”
Fihla said preliminary information suggests that the woman who was arrested is renting the property with the mother and is acquainted with the suspects.
SowetanLIVE
