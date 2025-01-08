Family of slain KZN cop demand answers from his alleged killers

The family of a police officer, Sgt Nkululeko Kenneth Mbambo, 48, who was killed while off duty during a robbery at his Umlazi home in December, has been left with many unanswered questions.

TimesLIVE interviewed family spokesperson Moses Mbambo after the two suspects, Asanda Msomi, 20, and Sthembiso Gumede, 22, made a brief appearance at Umlazi magistrate's court on Tuesday. Mbambo told the publication the family was struggling to come to terms with the policeman's death, especially because they had many unanswered questions.

“We really don't know what led to his killing. His death has divided and robbed the family of a breadwinner. His love for his family knew no bounds. He just took great care of his family,” said Moses.

Mbambo was buried on December 22.

None of the family members was present in court.

“We obviously want the suspects to be sent to jail for a very long time. But over and above that I would really want them to open up and tell me what exactly would have led them to commit such a cruel deed,” said Moses.

He said the family was not ruling out the possibility of the murder having been planned, as Mbambo was killed after spending four days at his Umlazi home. “He never used to spend much time in Umlazi. Instead, he used to be in Newlands. Why did they take his cellphone only and not that of his sisters who were present during the robbery?” said Moses.

These words were echoed by Mbambo's younger brother, Mandla. “Why would they target our house out of all the houses? We are left broken, and this has divided the family. There are police officers in the houses,” said Mandla.

Moses said Mbambo, who had 18 years of police service under his belt, had mooted plans of paying lobola and damages to the family of his girlfriend and mother of his twin girls, who will turn two in April. Mbambo also has a son, 12, from his previous relationship.

“It was something that he was looking at, but things kept getting in the way,” said Moses.

Nelly Mqadi described her partner as a loving and generous person who steered clear of commotion. The pair met in 2015.

“To be honest with you, I had never seen him angry throughout the years of knowing him. He loved his family and his children, and we would often frequent malls and game reserves during our free time. He was a calm person,” said Mqadi.

Police spokesperson Lt- Col Robert Netshiunda said Hawks members from the Durban serious and organised crime investigations working together with Bhekithemba police station arrested Msomi for house robberies and murders.

On the day he was killed, Mbambo, who was stationed at the Durban Harbour, was at his home with his sisters at Umlazi N section when his home was invaded.

One of his sisters had seen a shadow pass the window of the bedroom and looked out the window. She saw an African male hiding a gun, and a second male appeared. The terrified sister ran to Mbambo's bedroom to inform him of the two males. A quick-saying Mbambo then fetched his firearm, and as he approached the passage, the brazen suspects kicked the door open.

Both suspects are reported to have entered the house through the back door and immediately fired at Mbambo, shooting him multiple times on his upper body. He was declared dead on the scene.

The suspects demanded that the sisters to show them the keys to the safe, and they demanded live rounds.

They opened the safe, which was empty. They dispossessed Mbambo of his firearm before exiting the house. The duo then headed to the outside building of the house where Mbambo's brother stays and kicked the door open. They took a laptop, sneakers and a cellphone.

Netshiunda said a case of armed robbery and murder was opened at the Umlazi police station, and Hawks members visited the crime scene and conducted a thorough investigation. The matter has been adjourned to January 15 for bail applications.

