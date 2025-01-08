ANC won't entertain Zuma's letter to be reinstated – Mbalula

The Jacob Zuma Foundation released a statement on Wednesday morning in which it said Zuma had sent a letter to the party demanding to be reinstated as a member before the end of the month.
Reacting to the letter, Mbalula instead said Zuma was being mischievous.
“We are not going to respond because it [letter] seeks to divert us from the 113th-year celebration. He had an opportunity to send his love letter many days ago and he didn't. That is how he works, that's how he operates. He is a mischievous, uncouth, ridiculous old man who thrives on disunity for his self-interest,” said Mbalula.
The ANC disciplinary committee expelled Zuma in July after he publicly endorsed the Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK Party) ahead of the May 29 elections. He is now the leader of MK Party which is the third-largest party in the country.
According to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma and his legal representatives sent ANC reasons why he believes his membership should be reinstated.
“The letter outlines significant procedural and substantive concerns regarding the processes undertaken by the ANC's national disciplinary committee [NDC] and the national disciplinary committee of appeal [NDCA]. These issues, detailed in the attached document, highlight irregularities that we believe an legal review would likely find invalid,” he said.
In the letter, Zuma warned the ANC that should the party not show interest in hearing his plea to be reinstated he would have no other option but to take the matter to the courts.
“This matter extends beyond individual grievances, reflecting deeper concerns about the ANC's current trajectory. There is a growing perception that the organisation is being led by individuals whose actions resemble Askaris, undermining the movement's historic mission.
“The alarming trend of selling the organisation's core principles to the highest bidder has been vividly demonstrated by the so-called government of national unity coalition with the DA and Freedom Front Plus,” Manyi added.
Manyi said the foundation urges the ANC to prioritise fairness, consistency and adherence to its founding principles, ensuring that all members are protected from selective disciplinary actions or factional vendettas.
SowetanLIVE
Image: Sharon Seretlo
SowetanLIVE
