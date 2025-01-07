Wooden plank with nails used to bludgeon KZN woman to death

The family of slain KwaZulu-Natal woman Nokubonga Mahaye, 31, who was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her partner using a wooden plank with nails, say the pair had a history of violence.

The incident happened in Sunnydale on the outskirts of Eshowe, in the north of the province on January 2.

Mahaye's sister Lulu Mhlongo, 36, told TimesLIVE the pair had endured a tumultuous relationship of over five years.

Mhlongo said on the evening of January 2 she had arrived home after attending a party.

“When I got to the house in Sunnydale, my sister was being assaulted . I tried in vain to intervene but I was [also] assaulted and later collapsed,” she said.