Close friends of Afropop singer Winnie Khumalo have expressed shock at the news of her passing after a brief illness.
Sello Chicco Twala, Winnie's former producer, said he received the devastating news on Tuesday afternoon from the singer's son.
“Winnie was not sick. We knew nothing – there wasn’t even a sign. I found out just three hours ago from her son. He (son) was driving back to the house when I called to verify it, and he confirmed that it was true his mom had passed away,” said Twala.
Twala shared that he was completely unprepared for the confirmation.
“It came as a shock, especially since I saw her on Sunday. She wasn’t sick and didn’t seem like anything was wrong. She was the Winnie I know – full of energy. If she had been ill, it would have been understandable, but there was nothing. I mean, death doesn’t care whether you’re sick or not – it just happens. But it’s still shocking,” he said.
Winnie Khumalo passing took me by surprise – Chicco
Image: Oupa Bopape
Close friends of Afropop singer Winnie Khumalo have expressed shock at the news of her passing after a brief illness.
Sello Chicco Twala, Winnie's former producer, said he received the devastating news on Tuesday afternoon from the singer's son.
“Winnie was not sick. We knew nothing – there wasn’t even a sign. I found out just three hours ago from her son. He (son) was driving back to the house when I called to verify it, and he confirmed that it was true his mom had passed away,” said Twala.
Twala shared that he was completely unprepared for the confirmation.
“It came as a shock, especially since I saw her on Sunday. She wasn’t sick and didn’t seem like anything was wrong. She was the Winnie I know – full of energy. If she had been ill, it would have been understandable, but there was nothing. I mean, death doesn’t care whether you’re sick or not – it just happens. But it’s still shocking,” he said.
Another close family friend said he had received a call from Winnie’s daughter, Rethabile, who was crying. However, he didn’t expect the call to be about Winnie’s death.
“In fact, her son had been the one who was unwell. So when Rethabile called, I thought she was letting me know about her brother. But instead, it was about their mother.
“Just last week, I spoke to Winnie about her son. She seemed busy at the time, but I didn’t sense anything was wrong with her. I had called to check in after hearing about her son’s illness.
The call with Rethabile was heartbreaking; her cries were devastating,” said the close friend.
SowetanLIVE
Celebrity deaths that shocked the nation in 2024
Radio personality Thabiso Sikwane died hours before her 50th birthday celebration
Veteran actress Connie Chiume has died
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos