Why Sodi enablers are going back to office

Attending bilateral meetings held with the representatives from Finland, representing the City of Tshwane in meetings with the minister of water and sanitation and acting as the head of department.
These are some of the tasks that were assigned to two of the five Tshwane senior officials accused of irregularly awarding a contract to tenderprenuer Edwin Sodi's joint venture to upgrade the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant. The tasks were undertaken while the five officials were facing disciplinary hearing on the same matter, according to an arbitration ruling.
More than 20 people from Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, died of cholera which devastated families and the community at large. The quality of water provided to Hammanskraal would have improved to acceptable levels had its water treatment contract been awarded to a suitable firm.
It emerged yesterday that the five officials will be returning to work on January 20 after the bargaining council ruled last month that their suspension should be lifted.
Tshwane municipality spokesperson Selby Bokaba said they were studying the arbitrator's award and its implications.
"Furthermore, the city intends to enlist the services of a senior legal counsel to advise on the way forward," said Bokaba.
The officials are Thembeka Mphefu, the divisional head of supply chain management; Frans Manganye, the divisional head of electricity planning and development; Stephens Notoane, the group head of utility services; Justice Sekokotla, the director of electricity department; and Dumisani Gubuza, the divisional head of water and sanitation.
Their suspension in April last year followed the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process which found them guilty only one of the four charges they faced. The City of Tshwane cited its review application of the disciplinary outcome in the labour court as reasons for their suspensions.
The arbitrator Evah Ngobeni found that their suspension amounted to unfair labour practice as the period of suspension exceeded the period stipulated in the collective agreement.
Ngobeni described the city's decision to suspend the employees as "capricious and arbitrary".
She added the employees continued to work throughout the forensic and Special Investigating Unit's investigations and were only suspended after the disciplinary outcome.
In plea to the arbitrator, Gabuza revealed that while he was attending his disciplinary hearing, he was assigned added responsibilities and even sat at joint steering committees with the national department of water and sanitation during the water crisis.
He said he represented the city in the discussions with the minister, Rand Water and other municipalities. He also sat with the city manager Johan Mettler to implement phases two and three of the Rooiwal project.
"There were bilateral meetings held with the representatives from Finland. During the period he was charged, he continued fulfilling his duties. Not even once was he informed that he was not performing his duties accordingly," read the arbitration award.
Another official, Manganye said before and during the disciplinary proceedings he was given added responsibilities when he was appointed acting group head of the department responsible for overseeing the functions of the department, fulfilling government responsibilities, compiling reports to section 99 of the committee.
He said as acting head of the department he deliberated on the strategic direction of the city and performed these duties while the hearing was underway.
"The responsibilities given to the two officials had nothing to do with the allegations they were facing, which related to the tender award for the upgrades at Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works. They were actively on duty, drawing a salary, and had to be assigned tasks as they were not on suspension at the time," City of Tshwane said.
The group is accused of flouting legal processes in the awarding of the Rooiwal tender to companies linked to Sodi.
A forensic report by Ligwa Advisory Services states that the five made up the bid evaluation committee that was responsible for appointing a contractor to expand the Rooiwal’s capacity, which would have improved the quality of drinking water in Hammanskraal.
The contract was awarded to CMS, NJR and Blackhead JV – who only completed 60% of the work before the the contract was terminated for poor performance in 2022, while the three companies pocketed R292m.
According to the report, the employees all scored Sodi’s consortium 80 points for the tender, despite the company not fitting the grade, placing it above other bidders.
But Ngobeni, the arbitrator, said the employees have been prosecuted for the purported act of misconduct and the chairperson issued a sanction. She said the precautionary suspension undertaken by the employer does not satisfy the requirement set out within the collective agreement.
