Video footage shows how 17 taxi passengers died

'Taxi swerved into truck's lane before fatal crash'
Image: Claudine Senekal
It was initially reported that 18 people had died in the crash and that only a baby had survived. However, Duma said it was in fact 17 people who passed away – seven men, three women, three boys and four girls. The only survivor is a baby girl.
"At this stage, we wish to indicate that according to the owner of the minibus taxi, the families of the deceased have been identified and notified.
"Arrangements are being made by the owner and UNcedo Taxi Association for family members to travel to Ladysmith to identify their loved ones," Duma said.
He said the taxi was travelling from Qumbu in the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg.
The department also said the truck belonged to Pangolin Logistic and the driver was a 37-year-old foreign national who disappeared from the scene after the crash.
"We remain concerned about the fact that the driver of the trucking company contacted the owner of Pangolin Logistics before disappearing. We are asking ourselves too many questions. Who assisted him in disappearing from such a remote area at night?" asked Duma.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “The truck driver fled from the scene and the police are still looking for him.”
