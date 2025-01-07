SA likely to experience more tornadoes due to climate change – Ngwenya

Some parts of SA have recently been hit by tornadoes that left destruction in their wake. Welkom in the Free State is the latest town to have been battered by a tornado that damaged a fire station, homes, businesses and school on Monday. Sowetan speaks to Dr Nomhle Ngwenya, an independent climate change and extreme weather events expert, on the sudden frequency of tornadoes in the country.
Sowetan: Normally, how often do tornadoes happen in terms of their frequency?
Ngwenya: Tornadoes are associated with extreme weather conditions and they're not part of our day-to-day weather conditions. They are rare occurrences that require specific atmospheric conditions, such as the clash of hot and cold air masses.
Sowetan: What could be the cause of the sudden frequent occurrence of tornadoes?
Ngwenya: Due to climate change, weather patterns are becoming unstable, leading to more frequent conditions conducive to tornado formation. It's rare to get that mixture of hot and cold weather (heatwave and torrential rains) happening but the reason we're having an increase in tornadoes or we're noticing them is because of the effects of climate change. Climate change is causing this instability within weather patterns. That's why we get thunderstorms where you then get tornadoes that are impactful and cause a lot of damage.
Sowetan: How many tornado occurrences have taken place between November 2024 and January?
Ngwenya: We've had about three impactful tornadoes so far in 2025. Free State and two in North West which would make it three tornadoes experienced thus far in January. But my understanding is that last year two happened in November in Witbank, Mpumalanga, and Randfontein, Gauteng.
Image: SUPPLIED
Sowetan: Are we more likely to experience more of these tornadoes?
Ngwenya: Yes, there's going to be more frequent and extreme weather disasters happening in the country. If we can just have an analysis from 2014 to 2015 looking at the weather patterns then and looking at the weather patterns in the past three years, they have become much more frequent and intense. There is a sign that climate change is causing a lot of instability within our weather systems, and we do expect more frequent extreme weather events to happen.
Sowetan: What can be done to prepare for these extreme weather conditions or prevent losing valuable belongings?
Ngwenya: For us to be able to mitigate this, the first thing for your general ordinary citizen is to make sure that your assets are insured, you've got car insurance [and] house insurance so that in an event of a disaster, you're covered. The second thing that's also important is that the public adhere to the weather warnings. Early weather warnings are important so people will plan. Meaning they would know that on this day they should not be travelling.
