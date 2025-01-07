Maile says Mbalula not referring to him when he spoke against ill-disciplined behaviour on X

Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile has denied being the target of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's criticism against ANC members who use social media to bring the party into disrepute.
Mbalula's comments came after Maile posted tweets late at night, sparking speculation the secretary-general was referring to him.
“I’ve seen other people on Twitter every day when they have taken something [to drink at] 2am, leaders of the ANC, tweeting things that bring the ANC into disrepute. They too will be attended to very soon,” said Mbalula.
“There’s nothing wrong with raising views and raising ideas but to attack the organisation and cast aspersions on the leadership of the ANC will not be tolerated. They will be brought to book, they will be brought to discipline. We will discipline them.”
However, briefing the media on Tuesday, Maile clarified that Mbalula's statements were not directed at him.
“The SG was not talking about me because my tweets are well measured and they are not a mistake,” Maile said.
Image: Antonio Muchave
“Even though it might not sit well with certain people, I'm not a coward and I express my views. My views are always known and you don't have to like them.”
Maile said he would never discuss ANC internal politics in public.
“I will never respond to Mbalula on social media or in the media. If I have issues, I will raise them with the leadership of the ANC.
“I will never respond to any leader of the ANC in public, and it's not advisable for anyone to do so because it weakens the organisation. If ANC members have views that they want to raise about the ANC and how it conducts its affairs, they must raise those issues internally, not on social media.”
