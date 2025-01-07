News

If it has potential to do harm, it's not worth the risk — matric pupil on publishing results

Parents, principals, pupils and public weigh in on right to publish exam results

07 January 2025 - 13:34
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
As a court battle looms over whether matric exam results should be published in newspapers, some pupils, parents and principals share their views. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

As the Information Regulator and education department face off in a legal battle in the Pretoria high court, the nation remains divided on whether matric results should continue to be published in newspapers.

While some advocate for preserving the “old way” of seeing the results in print, others argue for greater privacy and confidentiality.

Raisethorpe Secondary School principal Pragalathan Gounden told TimesLIVE on Tuesday, a week before the results are due to be released, pupils generally looked forward to seeing their names in newspapers.

“No pupil or parent has contacted our staff with concerns about publishing results as was done previously. Pupils generally look forward to the release of results in newspapers on the eve of receiving their official results at school. They generally gather at places where newspapers are delivered,” he said.

He said a merited concern may come from pupils who did not perform well and whose numbers do not appear in newspapers.

If there is a danger of losing only one person, I feel it is not worth publishing the results.
Gauteng matric pupil Shiv Reddy

“However, it must be noted that pupils’ exam numbers, not names, appear. Pupils who perform well are happy and excited when their results appear, showing distinctions they achieved. I support the release of results as done previously,” he said.

A Durban principal, who did not want to be named, said pupils were given the option to bow out of their results being printed in newspapers.

“All pupils had to complete a form concerning publishing of results in terms of the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act. They were given a choice to publish or not.”

A parent, who wanted to be identified as Jeanie W, said her youngest son did not want his results published in print.

“My two other children were excited and drove around looking for the newspaper. It didn’t feel real until they saw their names in print. I’ve even kept the newspapers. But my youngest boy sees it as a violation of his privacy. We don’t push for more information on why and how because he seems very anxious over the results,” she said.

Gauteng matric pupil Shiv Reddy said while he didn't have a problem with the results being published, a floor plan of where fellow matriculants were seated during the exams, using their numbers, was easily available. This meant others would be able to check their performance, and if it had the potential to do harm, "it's not worth the risk".

"This could put pressure on someone who did badly, and if they were not in the right mental state it could make them do something dangerous. If there is a danger of losing only one person, I feel it is not worth publishing the results," he said. 

Analysing social media posts, Acumen Media said the legal battle has “made some waves” online.

“People are saying they don’t understand why the government wants to protect people after doing it for so many years, and also the regulator doesn’t really protect information from call centres,” said Acumen social media analyst Tonya Khoury.

She said there were about 5,000 posts on the issue since Tuesday morning.

“The engagement rate is about 20,000, with the biggest peak today. About 15% is negative and 14% is positive.”







