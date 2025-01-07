“I never thought I would lose my first-born child at a very young age. As a family we are just shattered by a double death we never thought of."
Meanwhile, in Phalala, the family of Thapelo Magopola, 10, is still looking for closure because he was swept away on January 1 and has not been found yet.
Thapelo was with Jan Monare, 10, who was visiting the family at the time as well as 18-year-old teenager who lives in the area. Jan's body was found the same day while the teenager managed to free himself from crocodiles and swam to safety.
Family spokesperson Maphuthi Motlogeloa 31, said the river is not far from their house but that Thapelo and Jan were too young to have been able to handle its heaviness.
“We are devastated. We are just waiting for him to be found so that we may have closure, find a way to bury him and move on with our lives.
“. We are always coming into this river [Phalala] hoping that maybe we will find his T-shirt, his shoe or anything that belonged to him,” said Motlogeloa.
Thapelo’s family is pleading with the rescuing team to send more divers to continue with a search for their son.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Stephen Thakeng has urged parents to always
know the whereabout of their children."There are rivers that are infested with crocodiles and hippopotamus and it is dangerous to allow children to swim there,” said Thakeng.
SowetanLIVE
Grief overwhelms mother of boy who drowned swimming at Luvuvhu river
'My wife has been mute since our son's body was retrieved from river'
Image: SUPPLIED
The father of one of the two Limpopo boys who drowned while swimming in a river says the incident has left his wife so heartbroken that she has not said a word since the passing on her child on January 4.
Ntsako Baloyi, 34, says since the death of their son Mukutsuri, his wife Amukelani Maluleke, 32, has been sitting on a mattress in the same position crying and not saying a word to her family nor the people who have been arriving home to comfort the family.
"My wife has not said a word since our son was retrieved from that river. I know I am supposed to be strong, but I have been crying since I saw the rescue team retrieving the lifeless bodies of my children.”
On Saturday afternoon, Mukutsuri and his cousin Tivanani Maluleke said they were going to a party.
Tivanani lives in another part of the village and was visiting the Maluleke's for the holidays.
A few hours later, however, some residents arrived telling Baloyi to rush to the river as the children were unable to come out and they themselves could not rescue them as they can't swim.
Baloyi's wife, who was also in the house, heard the residents' shouts and also wanted to rush to the river but he stopped her.
Image: SUPPLIED
He then rushed to Livuvhu river, thinking the boys were were just struggling to swim.
Baloyi said when when he got there he found a lot of people but none had called the police.
He called them and when they arrived they started searching for the boys. They found that the children were blocked from being swept away by a tree that was on their path. They then retrieved their lifeless bodies to the horror of Baloyi and the community that was there.
“I never thought I would lose my first-born child at a very young age. As a family we are just shattered by a double death we never thought of."
Meanwhile, in Phalala, the family of Thapelo Magopola, 10, is still looking for closure because he was swept away on January 1 and has not been found yet.
Thapelo was with Jan Monare, 10, who was visiting the family at the time as well as 18-year-old teenager who lives in the area. Jan's body was found the same day while the teenager managed to free himself from crocodiles and swam to safety.
Family spokesperson Maphuthi Motlogeloa 31, said the river is not far from their house but that Thapelo and Jan were too young to have been able to handle its heaviness.
“We are devastated. We are just waiting for him to be found so that we may have closure, find a way to bury him and move on with our lives.
“. We are always coming into this river [Phalala] hoping that maybe we will find his T-shirt, his shoe or anything that belonged to him,” said Motlogeloa.
Thapelo’s family is pleading with the rescuing team to send more divers to continue with a search for their son.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Stephen Thakeng has urged parents to always
know the whereabout of their children."There are rivers that are infested with crocodiles and hippopotamus and it is dangerous to allow children to swim there,” said Thakeng.
SowetanLIVE
Drowning of 13-year-old boy sparks urgent call for safety around water canals
Mom wants cause of son's 'mysterious death' probed further
Greenside High head boy's body found in Vaal Dam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos