News

Chemical gas leak leaves dozens injured in Cato Ridge

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 07 January 2025 - 12:38
Chlorine is a widely used disinfectant and water purification agent but can be harmful if inhaled. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/siraphol

A freak incident which caused a gas leak left dozens of factory workers injured in Cato Ridge on Monday.

Mi7 emergency response team said they responded to reports of the gas leak at about 11am.

Medics found a pipe had burst on the premises, releasing chlorine gas. With various other service providers on the scene, Mi7 medics attended to employees from the factory and others from neighbouring properties who had inhaled the gas.

“A triage station was established and more than a dozen patients were transported by various service providers to a local hospital for further care. Several other patients were assessed and did not require hospital treatment.”

The leak was managed by the factory's response team with assistance from eThekwini fire and rescue.

TimesLIVE

