Parolees to repair school furniture damaged during storms

Education dept set to fix 83 affected schools

06 January 2025 - 16:57
Mpumalanga department of education says it aims to fix 83 schools that were damaged by heavy storms last year.
Image: JutH@Photo

Mpumalanga department of education says it aims to fix 83 schools that were damaged by heavy storms last year and also use the help of parolees to repair broken furniture.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 back-to-school campaign at Phatfwa Secondary School in Mbombela on Monday, MEC Cathy Dlamini said: 

“Our records indicate that at least 83 schools were affected in this regard. A process to fix these has commenced and we wish to request school governing bodies and communities to bear with us in instances where projects are yet to commence.

Dlamini also said they were aware of some schools that are in need of furniture.

Departmental spokesperson Gerald Sambo said when it comes to some school's furniture they will use the skills of parolees.

“As part of their community service they will help in terms of fixing some broken furniture because they have the skills, they learnt the skill while in prison.

“The department has signed a memorandum of understanding with the department of correctional services for the refurbishment of school furniture. As part of their community service, the parolees also assist in the cleaning of schools and the establishment of vegetable and floor garden,” he said.

 

