News

Case of cop who killed girlfriend postponed

06 January 2025 - 11:56
Koena Mashale Journalist
Chesnay Patricia Keppler, 22, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Eldorado Park over Christmas.
Chesnay Patricia Keppler, 22, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Eldorado Park over Christmas.
Image: Women For Change

A case against Eldorado Park cop accused of killing his girlfriend on Boxing Day has been postponed to February 26. 

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, said the Protea magistrate's court postponed the matter on Monday to allow for further investigation. 

Suping said Sgt Mandla Buthelezi allegedly killed his girlfriend, Chesnay Patricia Keppler, with his service pistol while he was on duty. Suping said Buthelezi allegedly fired shots through Keppler's place of residence after a domestic dispute. She said Buthelezi was allegedly drunk during the incident. 

Suping said the shooting happened after Buthelezi arrived at Keppler's home and allegedly tried to force her into a police vehicle and even assaulted her and her friends.

Buthelezi tried to commit suicide after the incident and was placed under police guard in hospital. 

SowetanLIVE

Case against cop accused of killing his girlfriend postponed to next week

The court case of a 42-year-old Eldorado Park police officer who allegedly killed his girlfriend with his service pistol in the early hours of Boxing ...
News
1 week ago

Gauteng crime warden allegedly killed by police boyfriend with service pistol

An Eldorado Park police officer who is believed to have shot himself was in hospital after he allegedly shot and killed his Gauteng crime warden ...
News
1 week ago

Watchdog searching for police officer who shot and killed a man in Soweto

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating a second murder case involving a police officer.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Meet the Winner of White Star’s Miss Soweto 2025!
FORTUNER CHALLENGE 2025