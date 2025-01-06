A case against Eldorado Park cop accused of killing his girlfriend on Boxing Day has been postponed to February 26.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, said the Protea magistrate's court postponed the matter on Monday to allow for further investigation.
Suping said Sgt Mandla Buthelezi allegedly killed his girlfriend, Chesnay Patricia Keppler, with his service pistol while he was on duty. Suping said Buthelezi allegedly fired shots through Keppler's place of residence after a domestic dispute. She said Buthelezi was allegedly drunk during the incident.
Suping said the shooting happened after Buthelezi arrived at Keppler's home and allegedly tried to force her into a police vehicle and even assaulted her and her friends.
Buthelezi tried to commit suicide after the incident and was placed under police guard in hospital.
SowetanLIVE
Case of cop who killed girlfriend postponed
Image: Women For Change
A case against Eldorado Park cop accused of killing his girlfriend on Boxing Day has been postponed to February 26.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, said the Protea magistrate's court postponed the matter on Monday to allow for further investigation.
Suping said Sgt Mandla Buthelezi allegedly killed his girlfriend, Chesnay Patricia Keppler, with his service pistol while he was on duty. Suping said Buthelezi allegedly fired shots through Keppler's place of residence after a domestic dispute. She said Buthelezi was allegedly drunk during the incident.
Suping said the shooting happened after Buthelezi arrived at Keppler's home and allegedly tried to force her into a police vehicle and even assaulted her and her friends.
Buthelezi tried to commit suicide after the incident and was placed under police guard in hospital.
SowetanLIVE
Case against cop accused of killing his girlfriend postponed to next week
Gauteng crime warden allegedly killed by police boyfriend with service pistol
Watchdog searching for police officer who shot and killed a man in Soweto
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos