Almost 300 arrests in Gauteng during festive season operations

By Kim Swartz - 06 January 2025 - 13:22
Close to 300 people were arrested as part of festive season operations in Gauteng. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Gauteng police have arrested 293 suspects during the safer festive season operations for crimes including murder, rape, sexual assault and house robbery.

“A total of 44 suspects were arrested during operations around Sophiatown and Lenasia South on January 2 for crimes including pointing a firearm, possession of drugs, possession of dangerous weapons, employing undocumented persons, drinking alcohol in public, drunk driving and malicious damage to property,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mpho Tshetlhane.

“Acting district commissioner Brig Molefi Tsotsotso joined by other law enforcement agencies led operation Shanela around Lenasia South, Sophiatown, Dobsonville and Sandringham policing precincts.”

Detectives also arrested 199 suspects for crimes ranging from murder to possession of unlicensed firearms and assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm.

Operations held around Dobsonville and Sandringham on Saturday until Sunday yielded 50 more arrests for possession of drugs, illegal possession of a gambling machine, dealing in liquor without a licence and undocumented persons.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in different courts.

TimesLIVE

