The Amathole district municipality in the Eastern Cape has confirmed that a man from Ezikatini village in Willowvale has died after being struck by lightning.
A spokesperson for the municipality, Sisa Msiwa, stated that the young man was reportedly making supper for his younger siblings when the lightning struck.
“Twenty-year-old Aphelele Ngubombi was reportedly making supper for his younger siblings when he was struck by lightning. No other physical injuries have been reported yet,” said Msiwa.
“In light of the tragedy, a joint operations effort has been activated comprising the Amathole district disaster team and the Eastern Cape department of social development to provide essential support and assistance to the affected family.”
She urged communities to report damage caused by such storms.
“Community members are encouraged to contact their ward councillors with any reports of damage to homes and infrastructure to facilitate timely support and response.”
20-year-old killed in Eastern Cape lightning strike
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez
The Amathole district municipality in the Eastern Cape has confirmed that a man from Ezikatini village in Willowvale has died after being struck by lightning.
A spokesperson for the municipality, Sisa Msiwa, stated that the young man was reportedly making supper for his younger siblings when the lightning struck.
“Twenty-year-old Aphelele Ngubombi was reportedly making supper for his younger siblings when he was struck by lightning. No other physical injuries have been reported yet,” said Msiwa.
“In light of the tragedy, a joint operations effort has been activated comprising the Amathole district disaster team and the Eastern Cape department of social development to provide essential support and assistance to the affected family.”
She urged communities to report damage caused by such storms.
“Community members are encouraged to contact their ward councillors with any reports of damage to homes and infrastructure to facilitate timely support and response.”
Msiwa highlighted the mental and emotional impact on the victims and their families.
“The mental and emotional effect the loss of resources might have on the victims cannot be understated. Hence, the activation of key sector departments such as Eastern Cape social development for psychosocial support and intervention where necessary, with basic humanitarian packs to the affected.”
As part of the relief efforts, humanitarian aid, including blankets, mattresses, food parcels and temporary roofing materials, was distributed to other families affected by the thundershowers.
Msiwa stressed the importance of a co-ordinated approach from various departments to help disaster-stricken communities. She expressed confidence that other sector departments would continue their efforts and provide assistance in accordance with the needs of those affected.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng government says in-migration contributing to school admission challenges
SA weather service issues level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in Joburg
Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning for KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos