14 undocumented foreigners arrested for ‘illegal sand mining’

By Kim Swartz - 06 January 2025 - 11:21
Limpopo police arrested 14 undocumented foreigners in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining operation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A multidisciplinary task team arrested 14 undocumented foreigners and three individuals allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in Polokwane, Limpopo, at the weekend.

“The 14 suspects aged between 19 and 45, arrested for violating the Immigration Act, were apprehended as follows: four in Thohoyandou, Vhembe district, and 10 in Westernburg, Capricorn district. In addition, three suspects, aged between 30 and 45, were arrested in Apel, Sekhukhune district, for loading sand illegally,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng. 

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Vala Umgodi multidisciplinary task teams and South African National Defence Force targeting illegal mining sites linked to gold-bearing minerals, chrome and sand extraction. 

Thakeng said the alleged mining occurred between Saturday and Sunday, and seven individuals were also issued fines for selling expired food in Tynmine, Waterberg district. 

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

