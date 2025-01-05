“As the pursuit continued, another suspect ambushed the driver of the backup vehicle while he was reversing the police vehicle. He was shot in the neck and succumbed to his injuries. The other police officers in the vehicle were unharmed,” Makhele said.
Makhele said the two suspects who are still at large managed to get away with two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim of the house robbery.
“Particulars of the deceased members will be shared as soon as their loved ones are formally informed. For any information regarding this incident, please contact the SAPS Crime Stop hotline at 08600 10111,” said Makhele.
Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said: “On behalf of SAPS, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the two constables. Their sacrifice in service to their community will never be forgotten.”
Meanwhile, the female sergeant was attacked while arriving home at Mothibangwanamago village in her state-issued VW Polo on Thursday at about 10.30pm.
Limpopo police spokesperson Lt Col Stephen Thakeng said when the police officer opened the gate, she noticed three unknown male suspects who were standing against the wall inside the yard.
“The suspects immediately pointed at her with firearms and ordered her to keep quiet. One suspect disarmed the member her official firearm with ammunition and she was taken inside the house.
Two police officers killed at house robbery
Suspects lock woman sergeant in car boot
Image: 123RF
Two Free State police officers were shot and killed while responding to a house robbery.
The incident happened at Namahadi on Saturday night and the killers also stole a service pistol belonging to one of the officers.
In another incident, a Limpopo policewoman who stumbled upon a robbery in progress at her house while arriving home from work was locked inside her car boot by the gunmen who also stole her service pistol and robbed her of an undisclosed amount of money. The men also fled with the car's key.
No-one has been arrested yet in the two incidents.
Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said that at about 10pm, the two police officers responded to a housebreaking complaint. They were accompanied by three crime prevention members.
“Upon arriving at the scene, two suspects fled the house, prompting a chase by the crime prevention team. Meanwhile, the CSC [Community Service Centre] members approached the house, where one suspect emerged and opened fire. One member was fatally shot and his service pistol was taken by the suspect.
“As the pursuit continued, another suspect ambushed the driver of the backup vehicle while he was reversing the police vehicle. He was shot in the neck and succumbed to his injuries. The other police officers in the vehicle were unharmed,” Makhele said.
Makhele said the two suspects who are still at large managed to get away with two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim of the house robbery.
“Particulars of the deceased members will be shared as soon as their loved ones are formally informed. For any information regarding this incident, please contact the SAPS Crime Stop hotline at 08600 10111,” said Makhele.
Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said: “On behalf of SAPS, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the two constables. Their sacrifice in service to their community will never be forgotten.”
Meanwhile, the female sergeant was attacked while arriving home at Mothibangwanamago village in her state-issued VW Polo on Thursday at about 10.30pm.
Limpopo police spokesperson Lt Col Stephen Thakeng said when the police officer opened the gate, she noticed three unknown male suspects who were standing against the wall inside the yard.
“The suspects immediately pointed at her with firearms and ordered her to keep quiet. One suspect disarmed the member her official firearm with ammunition and she was taken inside the house.
“On arrival, the trio demanded cash while searching the house and they managed to rob an undisclosed amount of cash from her purse. Afterward, the three unknown male suspects locked the victim inside the boot of the VW Polo motor vehicle and fled the scene on foot in possession of the key,” Thakeng said.
When the lady did not report to work the following day, her colleagues were dispatched to her residence at about 7pm.
Thakeng said police found the gate locked but the garage door open with the lights on inside the house.
“They gained entry and managed to rescue her with a swollen right arm from the locked motor vehicle after utilising a spare key,” he said.
Thakeng said police have launched a manhunt for the unknown male suspects and that anyone with information that can assist should contact the investigating officer Sgt Andries Letoaba on 072-576-0974 or crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or My SAPS App.
SowetanLIVE
Man, 21, arrested for allegedly killing his father
Police arrest Umhlanga restaurant manager over Christmas day kidnapping and murder
Two men arrested in connection with partner's deaths in separate incidents
Case against cop accused of killing his girlfriend postponed to next week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos