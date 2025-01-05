“Cryptocurrency in the form of bitcoin worth R11,500 was allegedly purchased through Luno, a virtual asset service provider (VASP), via the transfer of money from the suspect’s bank account to Luno’s custody account on November 30 2017, ” said Nkwalase.
Sandton man nabbed for 'funding terrorism'
Suspect linked to bitcoin payment for weapons and foreign funding deal to appear in court on Monday
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
The Crimes Against the State arm of the Hawks has arrested a 35-year-old Gauteng man suspected of funding terrorism and organised crime.
The man was arrested at his Sandton home late on Friday. This follows a probe into his activities since May 2018 when a suspicious transaction alleged to have been for terror financing was linked to him.
Col Philani Nkwalase, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation said the man was arrested for contraventions relating to the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, also known as POCDATARA.
Nkwalase said the investigation started when the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) notified investigators of the alleged terror financing transaction.
“Cryptocurrency in the form of bitcoin worth R11,500 was allegedly purchased through Luno, a virtual asset service provider (VASP), via the transfer of money from the suspect’s bank account to Luno’s custody account on November 30 2017, ” said Nkwalase.
On the same day the bitcoin transfer was made, the money was again transferred to an organisation that describes itself as an independent charity and nonprofit entity. The organisation was seen to be linked to two other suspicious organisations.
It was established the fund transfer was in response to an advert appealing for financial support for activities relating to weapons, financial aid and other projects involving participants in a foreign country.
After years of investigations, police were eventually able to obtain a search warrant and raided the suspect’s home in Sandton on October 3 and seized several items. They also discovered two firearms belonging to the man were not locked away as required by law.
The man will appear in court on Monday.
National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya reaffirmed the Hawks’ commitment to combating money laundering and terror financing in alignment with the Financial Action Task Force standards.
“Our dedicated team in collaboration with local and international partners are working as a collective to halt the illicit flow of funds that fuel organised crime and terrorism,” Lebeya said.
TimesLIVE
