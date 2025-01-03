Dozens of friends, family and workers of slain Durban businessman Shailen Singh gathered at the Durban magistrate's court on Friday ahead of the first appearance by the two men allegedly linked to his murder.
The security company CEO and his brother were arrested on New Year's Day after Singh, 32, was ambushed on Meridian Drive while driving a Toyota Hilux on Sunday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said detectives from the provincial organised crime, murder and robbery unit arrested the pair. Two vehicles allegedly seen leaving the crime scene after the murder were recovered.
A visibly distraught Pradeeep Singh, Shalien’s father, recalled his son's last conversation with his mother.
“He told his mom to prepare breakfast as he would come back in 15 minutes, and he ended up coming back in a casket,” said Singh.
He said he hoped the two accused would not be granted bail.
“My son should get the justice he deserves for his two month-old baby. There are no words. My son didn't smoke or drink and was an astute businessman,” said Singh.
He rubbished allegations on social media that his son's transport business was involved in drug activity.
“My son had no criminal record or pending cases and he lived on a straight line.”
TimesLIVE
Huge turnout at court for brothers accused of Umhlanga businessman’s murder
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
TimesLIVE
