Cape Town police officials say they have cracked down on beachgoers who have used creative ways to “bury their bottles under the sand” and confiscated more than 6,000 bottles of alcohol during the festive season.
Safety and security MMC JP Smith said in a Facebook post on Thursday police officials came under attack at Fish Hoek beach on New Year’s Day after attempting to arrest a disruptive individual.
“We responded with multiple units and took nine people into custody, including two females. Our beaches remain one of SA's favourite locations for holiday activities and it is imperative we ensure these are joyful and memorable for all. To achieve this, we need to ensure national laws prohibiting alcohol from being brought onto, or into, any beach area are upheld,” said Smith.
“When one offender was caught and asked the reason, he admitted he knew it was an offence, but thought they could take a chance.”
He said the city has set up vehicle check points at entry to prominent beaches and officers are searching vehicles while also performing foot patrols along beachfront areas in an effort to support police with an integrated approach.
Additional technology, including high-definition CCTV and drones, are circling overhead, which has resulted in identifying beachgoers who have attempted to hide alcohol under the sand or decanter it into cooldrink bottles.
“We have confiscated more than 6,000 bottles of alcohol. Each offender is given a receipt, detailing the exact type and quantity, as well as a fine. Once the fine has been settled, they have the opportunity to present their receipt at the pound and have the impounded items returned.”
TimesLIVE
Cape Town police seize more than 6,000 bottles of booze at beaches
Beachgoers caught burying alcohol in sand or hiding it in cooldrink bottles
Image: Michael Walker
