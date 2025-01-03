A fully loaded minibus taxi collided with a bakkie carrying three occupants. Though the taxi caught fire, all 14 occupants, including the three from the bakkie, escaped with their lives.
“We know that things could have been a lot worse in this case and a lot of souls could have been lost in this crash, considering the vehicles that were involved, including the fully loaded minibus taxi,” Binqose said. “In the midst of all the hardship, the blood and sorrow that we have reported about in the past couple of weeks, this is also a story worth sharing.”
Ten people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, including burn wounds, bruises and lacerations. The remaining 10 occupants refused treatment and transportation.
20 miraculously survive fiery Eastern Cape crash
Image: SCREENGRAB
Twenty people survived a horrific accident and fire on the R61 between Komani and Tarkastad on Thursday.
The crash happened after the driver of a BMW with three occupants lost control before it overturned and caught fire.
However, all three occupants managed to crawl out alive, sustaining only minor burn wounds.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose described it as “a New Year’s miracle”.
Seven people, including toddler, killed in head-on collision on N4 in Mpumalanga
“We are grateful that despite the severity of the crash, everyone involved managed to escape with their lives,” Binqose said.
The fire spread to the nearby veld, causing thick smoke that led to a secondary crash.
A fully loaded minibus taxi collided with a bakkie carrying three occupants. Though the taxi caught fire, all 14 occupants, including the three from the bakkie, escaped with their lives.
“We know that things could have been a lot worse in this case and a lot of souls could have been lost in this crash, considering the vehicles that were involved, including the fully loaded minibus taxi,” Binqose said. “In the midst of all the hardship, the blood and sorrow that we have reported about in the past couple of weeks, this is also a story worth sharing.”
Ten people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, including burn wounds, bruises and lacerations. The remaining 10 occupants refused treatment and transportation.
Two dead in KZN taxi crash, N2 gridlocked
As the investigation into the accident continues, Binqose urged motorists to remain vigilant.
“We appreciate the co-operation of all road users and encourage them to continue driving safely and responsibly.”
Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha said the incident was a welcome respite from the recent carnage.
Nqatha wished those in hospital a speedy recovery.
The province recorded 202 fatalities between December 1 and 28, more than double the 97 lives lost during the same period in 2023. The alarming increase has sparked calls for drastic measures to curb the deaths.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos