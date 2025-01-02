We are indebted to Prof Bengu for his patriotic and visionary service - Ramaphosa

He was minister of education from 1994 to 1999. Bengu also served as South Africa’s ambassador to Germany from 1999 to 2003.

“Prof Bengu was a pioneering leader of our democratic dispensation and administration who led the transformation of education in a democratic Government of National Unity where deep divisions existed about how far this transformation should go, " said Ramaphosa.

“Under apartheid, the injustice of unequal education had been at the core of consigning most citizens to intergenerational economic exclusion, poverty and indignity.

“The Education Act formulated under Prof Bengu’s leadership and adopted by our fledgling Parliament was a cornerstone of our liberation and unleashed the human potential of all South Africans. It was and is still the lever for the empowerment and development we see today in the lives of individuals and communities."

Ramaphosa said the nation was grateful for Bengu’s contributions to the development of the country.

“We are therefore indebted to Prof Bengu for his patriotic and visionary service in serving our nation at home and abroad as our Ambassador to Germany.

“His legacy is entrenched through the Sibusiso Bengu Development Programme which seeks to advance the development of historically disadvantaged institutions in higher education as strong, socially embedded institutions in a diversified post-school education and training system.

“Today we are grateful for Prof Bengu’s diverse contributions to our development, which will light our way forward. We reflect as well on his life of faith which inspired his commitment to restoring the dignity of all South Africans," said Ramaphosa.

Minister of basic education said Bengu was "the first to face the mammoth task of transforming the education system into an inclusive one".

"We will always remember his contribution in starting the work that we are continuing with today,” said Gwarube.

SowetanLIVE