News

Teenager to appear in court for stabbing boyfriend, 24, to death

By Sowetan Reporter - 02 January 2025 - 09:46
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said the incident happened on New Year's day.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said the incident happened on New Year's day.
Image: 123RF

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested for the murder of her 24-year-old boyfriend in Modimolle, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said the incident happened on New Year's day. 

"According to reports, the male person saw his girlfriend near some unknown male person and he started to assault her. The incident happened at about 5:20am. She managed to flee but was followed while being assaulted.

"She drew a knife from her bag she was carrying and stabbed her boyfriend who sustained serious injuries on his body. He walked towards his home but succumbed to stab wounds at the corner of Moloantoa and Selemela streets, Extension 8, in Phagameng," said Thakeng.

He said the man was found by his friend.

"Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene and [he] was certified dead. A case of murder was registered for further investigation."

Thakeng said the girl was expected to appear in the Modimolle magistrate's court on Friday.

SowetanLIVE

Man who allegedly killed girlfriend and son suspected the child was not his

A WhatsApp voice note sent by the alleged killer accuses the mother of giving birth to a child he had not fathered
News
1 week ago

KZN man allegedly stabs his girlfriend and three-year-old son to death, then takes his own life

KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday discovered the bodies of a young couple and their child in uMgababa on the South Coast.
News
1 week ago

Ntobeko Cele's family says boyfriend had attacked her before

The family of Ntobeko Cele, 25, who was stabbed to death by her partner who posted a video of her body before committing suicide, has expressed its ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

DBE Minister, Siviwe Gwarube to address commencement of BELA Act recommendations
ANC briefing on full implementation of the BELA bill