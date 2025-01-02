Teenager to appear in court for stabbing boyfriend, 24, to death

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested for the murder of her 24-year-old boyfriend in Modimolle, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said the incident happened on New Year's day.

"According to reports, the male person saw his girlfriend near some unknown male person and he started to assault her. The incident happened at about 5:20am. She managed to flee but was followed while being assaulted.

"She drew a knife from her bag she was carrying and stabbed her boyfriend who sustained serious injuries on his body. He walked towards his home but succumbed to stab wounds at the corner of Moloantoa and Selemela streets, Extension 8, in Phagameng," said Thakeng.

He said the man was found by his friend.

"Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene and [he] was certified dead. A case of murder was registered for further investigation."

Thakeng said the girl was expected to appear in the Modimolle magistrate's court on Friday.

