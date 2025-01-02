News

Search continues for missing man who went swimming on West Coast

By Jim Mohlala - 02 January 2025 - 13:32
Western Cape sea rescue services are searching for a 32-year-old man who reportedly drowned on the West Coast on New Year’s Day. Stock photo.
Western Cape sea rescue services are searching for a 32-year-old man who reportedly drowned on the West Coast on New Year’s Day. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/eremey90

Western Cape sea rescue services are pulling out the stops in their search for a 32-year-old man who reportedly drowned on the West Coast on New Year’s Day.

On Thursday, National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Strandfontein station commander Tania Fouche said police alerted her crew to a drowning at the Olifants River mouth in Papendorp. Fouche said a police team responded and the NSRI launched a rescue craft.

“On arrival at the scene an extensive search for a 32-year-old local man who had gone missing in the water while swimming commenced,” said Fouche.

Despite an “extensive search there remains no signs of the missing man”, she said.

“Water policing and diving services are activated to continue in an ongoing search.”

TimesLIVE

Teen missing in rip current in Port Shepstone

A teenager is missing after being swept out to sea while swimming at Sea Park Beach in Port Shepstone, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported.
News
3 days ago

Beachgoers urged to stay safe as spring tides approach

Beachgoers have been advised to exercise caution as spring tides come into the cycle by Tuesday and are expected to continue for a few days.
News
3 days ago

Drowning incident at Camps Bay: One child dead, another in recovery

Tragedy struck at Camps Bay beach on Monday when two young girls were involved in a drowning incident, leaving one dead and the other fighting for ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DBE Minister, Siviwe Gwarube to address commencement of BELA Act recommendations
ANC briefing on full implementation of the BELA bill