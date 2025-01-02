Western Cape sea rescue services are pulling out the stops in their search for a 32-year-old man who reportedly drowned on the West Coast on New Year’s Day.
On Thursday, National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Strandfontein station commander Tania Fouche said police alerted her crew to a drowning at the Olifants River mouth in Papendorp. Fouche said a police team responded and the NSRI launched a rescue craft.
“On arrival at the scene an extensive search for a 32-year-old local man who had gone missing in the water while swimming commenced,” said Fouche.
Despite an “extensive search there remains no signs of the missing man”, she said.
“Water policing and diving services are activated to continue in an ongoing search.”
TimesLIVE
Search continues for missing man who went swimming on West Coast
Image: 123RF/eremey90
