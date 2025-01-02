RTMC intervenes in Eastern Cape after more than 200 festive season deaths

With high traffic volumes expected as holidaymakers leave, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is set to intervene in the Eastern Cape after more than 200 people died on the province's roads in December.

According to RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane, the Amathole district has been identified as a hotspot for fatal crashes.

“Statistics show that most of these crashes involved public transport vehicles that had travelled long distances without sufficient rest,” Zwane said.

The RTMC will work with traditional leaders and public transport operators to reduce crashes and fatalities in the district.

The province recorded a total of 202 fatalities between December 1 and 28, more than double the 97 lives lost during the same period in 2023.

The alarming increase has sparked growing calls for drastic measures to curb the deaths.

Traffic volumes are expected to peak again in the next few days, with law enforcement agencies intensifying their focus on public transport and visibility.

Zwane warned motorists to plan their routes carefully and avoid travelling at night.

“Statistics show that 37.6% of fatal crashes occur between 6pm and 1am, with pedestrians often being the victims,” he said.

