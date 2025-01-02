News

RTMC intervenes in Eastern Cape after more than 200 festive season deaths

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 02 January 2025 - 10:17
Traffic volumes are expected to peak again in the next few days.File photo.
Traffic volumes are expected to peak again in the next few days.File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

With high traffic volumes expected as holidaymakers leave, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is set to intervene in the Eastern Cape after more than 200 people died on the province's roads in December.

According to RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane, the Amathole district has been identified as a hotspot for fatal crashes.

“Statistics show that most of these crashes involved public transport vehicles that had travelled long distances without sufficient rest,” Zwane said.

The RTMC will work with traditional leaders and public transport operators to reduce crashes and fatalities in the district.

The province recorded a total of 202 fatalities between December 1 and 28, more than double the 97 lives lost during the same period in 2023.

The alarming increase has sparked growing calls for drastic measures to curb the deaths.

Traffic volumes are expected to peak again in the next few days, with law enforcement agencies intensifying their focus on public transport and visibility.

Zwane warned motorists to plan their routes carefully and avoid travelling at night.

“Statistics show that 37.6% of fatal crashes occur between 6pm and 1am, with pedestrians often being the victims,” he said.

DispatchLIVE 

More than 500 people arrested for suspected drunken driving in Mpumalanga

More than 500 people have been arrested for suspected drunken driving in Mpumalanga since December 1.
News
2 days ago

More than 200 lives lost on Eastern Cape roads in less than a month this festive season

These shocking incidents occurred between December 1 and 28
News
21 hours ago

Motorists warned to expect stricter road enforcement over new year

More than one-million vehicles have been stopped at roadblocks and 6,470 people arrested since the start of the festive season road safety campaign
News
2 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

DBE Minister, Siviwe Gwarube to address commencement of BELA Act recommendations
ANC briefing on full implementation of the BELA bill