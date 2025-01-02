Nearly 400 babies born in Gauteng public facilities on New Year's day

News

Gauteng MEC for health and wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko speaks to some of the mothers who gave birth at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto and encouraged them to immunise their children.
Image: Supplied/Gauteng Health

Of the 387 babies delivered at Gauteng public hospitals on New Year’s day, 31 were born to teenagers aged between 15 and 19. 

The provincial department of health reported that 195 boys and 192 girls were born at public facilities on Wednesday. 

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital delivered the most babies, with 36 newborns, followed by Thelle Mogoerane Hospital with 26 and Tembisa Hospital with 25.

Regional and district hospitals welcomed 218 babies while tertiary hospitals accounted for 36 deliveries, and community healthcare centers had 69.

Of the total births, 292 were to South African mothers, while 95 were to foreign nationals. The department also noted twins born at Tembisa, Sebokeng, and Odi hospitals. 

The Free State recorded 85 New Year’s day births, with 14 of the babies born to teenage mothers aged between 16 and 19. 

The province reported that 52 girls and 33 boys were delivered in its health facilities. 

Mangaung Metro accounted for the most births with 25, followed by Thabo Mofutsanyana and Lejweleputswa with 23 each, Fezile Dabi with 10, and Xhariep with 4. 

