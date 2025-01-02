News

Man, 21, arrested for allegedly killing his father

By Sowetan Reporter - 02 January 2025 - 13:19
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for fatally stabbing his father at a tavern in Winburg, Free State, on New Year's day. 

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the man's father, 42, was stabbed in the chest.

"It is alleged that on Wednesday at about 11am, the father and son were at a local tavern, and an argument ensued between the two and it led to the alleged stabbing," Kareli said. 

"The 42-year-old victim was taken to the local hospital with a stab wound in the chest, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police were summoned by hospital personnel and a murder case docket was registered.

"Preliminary investigations were conducted, and the 21-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested for murder."

He said the son will appear in the Winburg magistrate's court soon.

