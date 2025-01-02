Ledwaba said the brothers were fighting and one allegedly stabbed the other with a sharp object.
The suspect had been apprehended and was in police custody, he said.
In another incident, a 26-year-old woman was murdered by her boyfriend at about 2.30am on Thursday in Marobala, Ga-Dikgale village, which falls under the Sebayeng policing area in Capricorn district.
“The deceased was fatally stabbed with a sharp object by her 31-year-old boyfriend at his residence and he fled the scene after the incident.”
Hadebe said multidisciplinary teams have been assigned and maximum resources mobilised to ensure that investigations are expedited to bring the remaining suspects to book.
Eleven murders in Limpopo since New Year's Eve
Majority of murders believed to be result of domestic-related disputes
There have been at least 11 murders in Limpopo since New Year's Eve.
The majority of the murders are believed to have been due to domestic-related disputes.
According to police, three murder cases were reported in the main Capricorn district, three in Mopani, three in Waterberg and two in Vhembe.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said seven suspects had been apprehended.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered investigating teams to mobilise all resources to track down and arrest the suspects involved in the killings.
“We have noted the murders we encountered since December 31 and observed that the majority of these cases are a result of domestic violence. We call on communities to seek professional assistance from social workers, pastors and traditional authorities if they have disputes in their relationships,” said Hadebe.
Ledwaba said the incidents included a man hacking his wife to death in Bolobedu in the Mopani district on New Year's Day.
“In another incident, a woman killed her boyfriend at Phagameng in Modimolle, Waterberg District, after the boyfriend found the girlfriend interacting with a stranger. The boyfriend assaulted her and she retaliated by stabbing him to death.
“A 48-year-old male victim was allegedly killed by a 45-year-old male suspect believed to be his biological brother in Shongoane 1, Phomolong section under Villa Nora precinct, on Wednesday at about 8pm ,” he said.
