Eastern Cape MEC Bukiwe Fanta wants 17-year-old prosecuted for allegedly impregnating girl, 12

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has called for the prosecution of the 17-year-old boy who allegedly impregnated the 12-year-old girl who gave birth at Frontier Hospital in Komani on New Year's Day.
The provincial health department said it welcomed 112 births on New Year's Day across public health facilities. Among those who gave birth were 14 teenagers, with the youngest mother the 12-year-old.
Fanta said the 17-year-old father must face consequences when he reaches the age of 18.
“It was shocking that a 12-year-old gave birth. This is a case of [alleged] rape, and the due processes of a rape case must kick in,” Fanta said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“The law must take its course when he turns 18. We want him to be prosecuted. Once a person rapes, they will never stop. That [criminal] record must remain with him.”
Fanta emphasised that sex with a minor is a crime.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa has tasked the department to investigate the matter together with relevant stakeholders, including the department of social development.
Capa said the department will keep the 12-year-old mother in hospital while investigations continue.
“A social worker has been sent. We have agreed we are not going to release the mother until we get to the bottom of this,” she said.
KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane raised concern about four 16-year-old girls who gave birth in the province on New Year's Day.
“We are worried because when young girls fall pregnant, their lives are never the same. Conceiving at an early age poses significant health risks for the young mother and her unborn baby,” she said.
TimesLIVE
