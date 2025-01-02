News

DNA evidence from glove links suspect to 2012 Cape Town cash heist

By Samane Jnr Marks - 02 January 2025 - 14:38
The suspect linked to the crime by DNA was requisitioned at Helderstroom Prison.
The suspect linked to the crime by DNA was requisitioned at Helderstroom Prison.
Image: 123RF

DNA from a glove discarded during a Cape Town cash-in-transit heist 13 years ago has led the Hawks to arrest one of the suspects.

Mawonga Gxenya, 48, is to appear in court on January 9.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the directorate’s Bellville-based national priority violent crime team swooped on Gxenya at the Helderstroom Prison on New Year's Eve.

“During November 2012, a Transcash vehicle was at Liquor King, Nyanga Junction, collecting cash. After the collection, the crewman was allegedly attacked by three unknown male suspects carrying firearms. The box containing cash was taken from him,” said Vukubi.

“During the robbery, one of the suspects allegedly dropped a glove as he ran from the scene. The glove was collected and sent for DNA testing. The suspect was consequently linked to the robbery. He was traced to Helderstroom Prison and requisitioned.”

He appeared in the Athlone magistrate’s court on the same day. The case was postponed for Gxenya to appoint a lawyer. He remains in custody.

TimesLIVE

Mpumalanga ex-cops rearrested for 2021 cash in transit heist

Two former Mpumalanga police officers whose case was struck off the roll after their alleged involvement in a 2021 cash in transit heist of R5.8m ...
News
2 weeks ago

'CIT heist fugitive' who skipped bail in the Cape arrested in Joburg

A 50-year-old man who absconded while on bail facing murder, attempted murder and other charges appeared in the Somerset West magistrate's court on ...
News
2 months ago

Eight CIT suspects fatally shot in showdown with police in Khayelitsha

A cash-in-transit robbery was foiled when police intercepted a gang on Monday evening, pouncing on them in Town Two, Khayelitsha.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DBE Minister, Siviwe Gwarube to address commencement of BELA Act recommendations
ANC briefing on full implementation of the BELA bill