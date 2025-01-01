Police warning after online scammers leave KZN tourists stranded

KwaZulu-Natal police have issued a warning after some tourists visiting popular destinations north of Durban have fallen victim to online scammers.

Cases ranging from fake accommodation bookings, to guided tour packages and phishing schemes designed to steal personal and financial information from tourists to Ilembe district municipality have been reported to the police.

Police, with the municipality's tourism entity Enterprise Ilembe and private establishments in the tourism and leisure industry, issued the warning about the online scams targeting tourists visiting or planning to visit popular destinations including Ballito, Isithebe, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Ndwedwe and Zinkwazi Beach.

“Investigations are under way and no stone will be left unturned in pursuit of criminals who are out to bring the tourism industry to its knees and defraud the state of a substantial amount in revenue. Those responsible for this crime should be aware that the cyber crime section of the police, working with other units are hot on their heels,” police and the tourism authority said in a joint statement.

“Ilembe district, renowned for its scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, has seen an increase in tourism during the festive holiday season. Unfortunately, scammers have also taken advantage of this growth by creating fake websites, social media pages and email campaigns that allegedly appear legitimate.”

Some of the scams include:

Fake accommodation listings on online platforms offering non-existent or unavailable accommodation.

Counterfeit tour packages which offer “exclusive” deals for guided tours that do not exist.

Phishing emails or messages requesting payment or personal information under the guise of confirming bookings or itineraries.

“Enterprise Ilembe is working closely with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to support victims of these incidents by encouraging them to report such incidents to the nearest police so that such issues are tackled and to ensure the safety of visitors,” said Siyabonga Mazibuko, CEO of Enterprise Ilembe.

“We are confident that with enough details coming forward, the police will make a breakthrough to curb these cyber crimes that harm the region's economy.”

Tourists have been advised to:

Verify bookings on reputable booking platforms and contact establishments directly to confirm reservations;

Beware of deals which are unrealistically cheap;

Avoid sharing personal or financial details in response to unsolicited messages or emails;

Check reviews ratings to verify service providers; and

Report suspicious activity to local authorities immediately.

For more information or to report suspicious activity contact the Ilembe Tourism Hotline at 0800 123 456 or email info@ilembe-tourism.gov.za

