More than 200 lives lost on Eastern Cape roads in less than a month this festive season

Officials say 202 people lost their lives in less than a month during the festive season on the Eastern Cape's roads.

Eastern Cape MEC for transport and community safety Xolile Nqatha said the incidents occurred between December 1 and 28.

The DA’s shadow MEC for roads and transport Kabelo Mogatosi said the official death toll marks a staggering increase, with fatalities rising from 97 during the same period in 2023.

“The loss of even one life on our roads is one too many. We will continue to fight for improved law enforcement on our provincial roads. The people of the Eastern Cape deserve better,” he said.

According to Mogatosi, as expected, high-risk routes such as the N2 (with more than 42 fatalities) and the R61 (with more than 21 fatalities) have again proven to be the deadliest.

He said the single deadliest accident took place on the N9 near Graaff-Reinet, where 14 people lost their lives.

“Just over two weeks ago, the DA called on the provincial government to act urgently to protect the lives of road users. Yet without significant intervention, the festive season has become a time of heartbreak and sorrow for many families. This tragedy is a damning indictment of the Eastern Cape government, which appears incapable of enforcing road safety regulations,” Mogatosi.

Mogatosi said traffic is expected to increase significantly as holidaymakers return home.

“If the provincial government is serious about ending the mayhem on our roads, it must implement intensified, round-the-clock traffic law enforcement, with a specific focus on high-risk routes. Strict penalties must be enforced for road users who fail to adhere to the rules. Targeted roadblocks and sobriety checks must become non-negotiable,” he said.

The DA is calling for the installation of Average Speed Over Distance (ASOD) cameras on stretches of the N2 where accidents and fatalities are prevalent.

According to the party, these cameras, which are already being used effectively in the Western Cape, could help curb fatalities in 2025.

“Despite difficult working conditions and staffing shortages, we commend the diligent traffic officers across the province, many of whom work 12-hour shifts, day and night. To assist them in keeping our roads safe, we implore every motorist, pedestrian and passenger to prioritise safety by adhering to all traffic laws,” Mogatosi said.

TimesLIVE