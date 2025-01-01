Man serving 10-year prison sentence to be set free because of errant lawyer, judges rule

The matter came before the two judges in a special review at the request of the Pietermaritzburg regional court magistrate who presided over Mkhize’s trial, which commenced on November 25, 2022. In June 2023, Mkhize was sentenced to an effective 10 years behind bars.

Mossop said during the entire course of the prosecution, Mkhize had been represented by Kwela.

However, 18 months into Mkhize’s prison sentence, it had emerged that Kwela was suspended from practice in July 2020 and the suspension remained to date.

This discovery was made when the LPC wrote to the magistrate in November 2024.

Mossop said there were no further details in the letter from the LPC and he had urgently directed his registrar to seek further information on why Kwela had been suspended.

“However, it was not possible to contact the LPC which appears to have closed for the festive season,” he said.

He said, however, that the LPC had a duty to protect the public from wayward legal practitioners and he “cautiously accepted” that the Kwela’s suspension was justified.

Mossop said the right to be legally represented in criminal proceedings was “cherished”.

“Mr Mkhize was represented at his trial by a person who had no right or entitlement to do so, given his suspension. In appearing as he did, it is entirely probable that Mr Kwela misled both Mr Mkhize and the regional magistrate … that he intended to deceive both,” he said.