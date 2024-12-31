The year that was: 2024 a roller-coaster of events both high and low
SA celebrated 30 years of democracy in 2024. The first fully democratic elections in 1994 marked the end of apartheid and the beginning of a new era.
This milestone was a time for reflection on the progress made, the challenges still faced, and the journey of transformation over the past three decades.
We looked forward to elections and making our voices heard with the hope of trying to make the country better. On the one hand, we were happy to say goodbye to power cuts which crippled businesses and disrupted lives but nothing could have prepared us for the roller-coaster of 2024 – with its highs and lows.
Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the last 12 months.
JANUARY
● We celebrated the Class of 2023 matrics ’ 82.9% pass rate. They made history by achieving the highest number of distinctions and bachelor passes.
● S A’s best legal minds descended on The Hague to present a landmark case to the International Court of Justice, arguing that Israel showed intent to massacre Palestinians .
● The deadly arson in Joburg which claimed the lives of two people and displaced dozens others was a reminder that most buildings in the city are not compliant with fire regulations.
FEBRUARY
● This month started on a high note with Bafana Bafana making it to the semifinals of Afcon, with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams becoming a national hero.
● Finance minister Enoch Godong wana’s budget revealed SA’s precarious finances, but there was some good news for state workers who got salary increases. The announcement that South Africans may draw from their pensions (two-pot system) from September was welcomed.
● In his pre-election State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa glossed over SA’s problems, introducing us to a fictional Tintswalo, a child born at the dawn of democracy who supposedly benefited from ANC policies. This was met with some backlash from real Tintwalos.
MARCH
● As we inched closer to elections the threat of pre-poll violence appeared.
● The day after a R475m penalty demand, disgraced fraudster Marcus Jooste of Steinhoff shot himself in Hermanus, Western Cape, and succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.
● Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was arrested on graft charges for allegedly receiving millions of rand in bribes from a military contractor when she was defence minister
APRIL
● This was the month we celebrated 30 years of democracy.
● Politicians ’ weird, wacky and wonderful campaigns of wooing voters – including free hairstyles and other freebies – intensified .
● Department of health reports that 50 kids were hospitalised in Soweto as food poisoning incidents begin to spike.
MAY
● South Africans go to the polls.
● The ruling ANC loses power, securing less than 50% of the vote. Former president Jacob Zuma’s newly formed MK Party wins big at the polls, becoming the official opposition.
● Four-year-old Ditebogo Phalane is shot dead in Soshanguve during a hijacking incident.
JUNE
● A new dawn as SA’s major political parties announce a breakthrough in negotiations, forming a government of national unity.
JULY
● Johannesburg municipality pushes through a pre-paid electricity surcharge that got everybody angry.
● VBS Mutual Bank chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi is sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to 33 counts including corruption, theft, fraud and money laundering, which led to the bank ’s collapse.
● 95 Libyans are arrested in Mpumalanga at a military training camp for contravening SA’s immigration and misrepresentation when applying for visas.
AUGUST
● SA bags more than 90 medals at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, a huge improvement from the team’s performance in Tokyo.
● Floyd Shivambu resigns from the EFF to join MKP, setting the scene for an exodus of leaders from the party.
● A Mpumalanga man donates his R1.3m Road Accident Fund payout to secure water for his community.
SEPTEMBER
● Crackdown on restaurants employing undocumented workers.
● 18 people are killed in a mass shooting in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.
● Mzansi caught off guard when heavy snowfall forces closure of the N3 highway in parts of Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.
OCTOBER
● SA marks the 10th anniversary of the killing of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa with the trial of the five men accused of his murder still to conclude.
● Former finance minister and Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni dies.
NOVEMBER
● The food poisoning crisis reaches crisis proportions as 12 kids die in one month.
● Ramaphosa announces spaza shop plans to address the food poisoning crisis.
● SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan is arrested for corruption.
● Lebombo border post closed due to protests in Mozambique over the election results.
DECEMBER
● Police launch major crackdowns on illegal mining, with hundreds in illegal miners rescued and arrested in disused mines in Mpumalanga and North West.
