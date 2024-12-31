The year that was: 2024 a roller-coaster of events both high and low

SA celebrated 30 years of democracy in 2024. The first fully democratic elections in 1994 marked the end of apartheid and the beginning of a new era.

This milestone was a time for reflection on the progress made, the challenges still faced, and the journey of transformation over the past three decades.

We looked forward to elections and making our voices heard with the hope of trying to make the country better. On the one hand, we were happy to say goodbye to power cuts which crippled businesses and disrupted lives but nothing could have prepared us for the roller-coaster of 2024 – with its highs and lows.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the last 12 months.