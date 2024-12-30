The Ventersdorp magistrate's court has granted bail of R500 to a 24-year-old North West man accused of stealing an ambulance.
Thato Vuyo Letsoge made a brief court appearance on Monday.
He is accused of stealing an ambulance with a patient on board from a hospital in Ventersdorp.
According to police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh, the man was arrested in the early hours of Friday at Tshing Location, just outside Ventersdorp.
“The man was apprehended after an incident in which an ambulance was allegedly stolen right in front of the local hospital on Thursday at about 11.55pm. It is alleged that Emergency and Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel received a patient, who was placed inside the ambulance to be transported to a neighbouring hospital, and were busy with the handing over of this patient when the suspect drove away with the ambulance, while the patient was in the back,” said Myburgh.
Letsoge's case was postponed to January 29 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
R500 bail for man who allegedly stole ambulance with patient on board
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
The Ventersdorp magistrate's court has granted bail of R500 to a 24-year-old North West man accused of stealing an ambulance.
Thato Vuyo Letsoge made a brief court appearance on Monday.
He is accused of stealing an ambulance with a patient on board from a hospital in Ventersdorp.
According to police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh, the man was arrested in the early hours of Friday at Tshing Location, just outside Ventersdorp.
“The man was apprehended after an incident in which an ambulance was allegedly stolen right in front of the local hospital on Thursday at about 11.55pm. It is alleged that Emergency and Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel received a patient, who was placed inside the ambulance to be transported to a neighbouring hospital, and were busy with the handing over of this patient when the suspect drove away with the ambulance, while the patient was in the back,” said Myburgh.
Letsoge's case was postponed to January 29 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
24-year-old North West man arrested for stealing ambulance with patient on-board
Man, 28, who allegedly impregnated 13-year-old to apply for bail in January
R5k bail for man who shot motorist four times in Sandton 'road rage incident'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos