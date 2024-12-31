News

Police reject claims of bodies being stolen from a mortuary

31 December 2024 - 14:26
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli has rejected the claims. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

Mpumalanga police have rejected claims of about 23 bodies being stolen from a mortuary in Barberton and reports of a person being hijacked by a Mozambican armed with an AK-47 near the Mananga border post.

Spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli dismissed the reports as false and said no such cases have been reported in the province.

“There have been rumours circulating about 23 dead bodies stolen at a mortuary in Barberton. The office of the provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga would like to categorically state that these claims are false. There are no reports or incidents of bodies being stolen from any mortuary in Barberton or anywhere else in the province,” said Mdhluli.

“There were also reports of a hijacking involving a supposed Mozambican suspect armed with an AK-47 on the road towards the Mananga border [post]. The police in Mpumalanga would also like to clarify that these reports are entirely fabricated and untrue. There are no such incidents reported to the SAPS in Mpumalanga,” he said.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi urged members of the public to be cautious and verify information before sharing it on social media. 

“Spreading false information can lead to unnecessary panic and fear in the community. We urge the public to report any suspicious activity or crimes to the SAPS so we can investigate and take appropriate action,” said Mkhwanazi.

