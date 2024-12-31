Off-site alcohol sales not permitted after 6pm, warns JMPD

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they will be monitoring these sites.

"The permitted time in Johannesburg for those places of entertainment to close is 2am. So we'll be monitoring those, and if they don't close after that time, then we'll ensure that they do comply and close them. But for off-site consumption, where people just buy and then go drink somewhere else, [they must] close at 6pm," Fihla said.

Public Safety spokesperson, Rhulani Mgwambane said past experiences and statistics show that restricting liquor trading hours can help minimise alcohol-related harm.

"Limiting the sale of alcohol has shown positive results in various incidents, including during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, South Africa, like others worldwide, restricted the sale, days, and hours of alcohol sales, with varying degrees of success

."Hours of sale for on-premises alcohol outlets, while others had stricter regulations. These restrictions included alcohol sales, which in turn reduced excessive alcohol consumption and limited the availability of alcohol."

Mgwambane said those found contravening the conditions of the Liquor Act such as allowing intoxicated people, underage, and over-crowding inside liquor premises will have to face the risk of their stock being confiscated and necessary fines imposed on their businesses.

"Additionally, vendors that permit parties outside or in front of their establishments will be shut down, and any music systems that are found to be playing loud music will be seized," Mgwambane said.

SowetanLIVE