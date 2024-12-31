News

More than 500 people arrested for suspected drunken driving in Mpumalanga

By Sowetan Reporter - 31 December 2024 - 10:59
The department of community safety, security and liaison said the suspects were arrested by traffic law enforcement and police in various operations across the province. File image.
Image: Gallo Images

More than 500 people have been arrested for suspected drunken driving in Mpumalanga since December 1.

The department of community safety, security and liaison said the suspects were arrested by traffic law enforcement and police in various operations across the province.

So far, 18,235 summonses were issued to motorists for various offences, mostly moving traffic violations,
Moeti Mmusi

MEC Jackie Macie says efforts by law enforcement officers have contributed towards reducing deadly crashes by bringing these suspects to book.

"We should not only end up with arresting errant and drunk drivers on the road. They must also be punished so that our road safety messages are taken to heart by all.

"Drinking alcohol before taking to the road has left many families and communities distraught as they had to deal with deadly consequences of  subsequent road crashes," Macie said.

He urged people to report any bad driver behaviour.

Department spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, said traffic law enforcement officers have stopped about 105, 000 vehicles. 

"Over 35,000 vehicles especially, heavy motor vehicles, went through various weighbridges across the province since the beginning of the holiday season. 

"So far, 18,235 summonses were issued to motorists for various offences, mostly moving traffic violations," said Mmusi. 

Macie has also encouraged people to usher in the New Year responsibly by among others, not drinking in public or blockading the roads.

 "Organisers of cross over events must work closely with law enforcement agencies to secure their events. 

"The MEC also encouraged all members of the security agencies to continue working hard to enforce the law and protect the citizens during this season and beyond," Mmusi said. 

