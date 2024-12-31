News

Free State man, 50, arrested for allegedly murdering 11-year-old girl

The child's body was found dumped near a railway line with an open wound on her neck

31 December 2024 - 12:14
The Bohlokong, Free State man allegedly summoned the girl to his home on Sunday at about 10.20 and requested her to buy him cigarettes. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 50-year-old man is expected to appear in the Bethlehem magistrate's court on Thursday in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl from his neighbourhood.

Her body was found dumped near a railway line with an open wound on her neck. 

The man, from Phase 7, Bohlokong, allegedly summoned the girl to his home on Sunday at about 10.20am and asked her to go buy him cigarettes. 

“She went and came back but she didn't know his intentions. It is suspected he strangled and brutally killed her,” said police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring.

The postmortem will determine whether the man will face additional charges.

Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane, who sent her condolences to the family, said police will ensure justice prevails.

“Crimes against children won't be tolerated, “said Motswenyane.

TimesLIVE

