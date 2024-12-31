News

35,000 people expected at V&A New Year's Eve fireworks display

By Kim Swartz - 31 December 2024 - 14:21
About 35,000 people are expected to ring in the new year at the V&A Waterfront which will host a fireworks display.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town safety and security workers are gearing up for a busy New Year’s Eve with more than 35,000 people expected to watch the annual fireworks display at the V&A Waterfront on Tuesday. 

MMC for safety and security JP Smith said while beaches will be a particular focus, other city facilities and public amenities will also be monitored. 

“I want to urge residents to celebrate responsibly, especially if they will have children along, and to take cognisance of their own safety and those around them ... Despite the trauma and stress caused to pets and neighbourhoods, there are still those who delight in setting off fireworks,” said Smith. 

“Annually we receive numerous calls of fireworks disturbances and injuries caused by these mini explosions. We encourage residents to supervise children and to celebrate responsibly.” 

News
He said the public can be fined for setting off fireworks without a permit, selling fireworks to anyone under the age of 16 or allowing a person younger than 16 to handle fireworks without adult supervision. 

To prevent distress to pets the Cape of Good Hope SPCA advised owners:

  • Close all windows and draw the curtains to muffle the noise from outside. This will also block out the flashing lights.
  • Turn on the TV or radio to mask the sounds (gradually increase the volume during the day, but not so loud that it would upset your pet). 
  • Make sure your pets are kept indoors before the fireworks start. 
  • Give cats and dogs plenty of spaces to hide. 
  • Reschedule your dogs' walks to the daytime. 
  • Get anti-anxiety medication: If your pet is very anxious, a veterinarian can prescribe medication to help.

The V&A Waterfront said it will have a controlled five-minute fireworks display at midnight as part of its New Year’s Eve festivities, which will include live music performances. 

Meanwhile, there will be double celebration for the tourist destination with CEO David Green being added to the King’s New Year's Honours List on Wednesday. 

The award highlights Green’s role in fostering strong economic, cultural and tourism links between the UK and South Africa. 

“I am delighted to see that David has been awarded this honour by His Majesty King Charles. The people-to-people links between South Africa and the UK are a key pillar of our modern-day partnership, and David has done much to deepen and strengthen them through his leadership at the V&A Waterfront,” said British high commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson.

TimesLIVE

