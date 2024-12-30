Two male minibus taxi passengers were confirmed dead while multiple passengers were seriously injured in a crash on the N2 southbound before spaghetti junction on Monday morning.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just after 6am crew responded to a call. Multiple casualties are being attended to by various ambulance and advanced life support services.
“Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage after a taxi fully laden with about 23 people lost control and smashed into a barrier before rolling multiple times and ejecting most passengers,” said Jamieson.
Paramedics called for more resources to assist and began triage. Paramedics treated at least 21 patients on the scene with injuries ranging from moderate to critical. The injured patients were transported to various Durban hospitals.
“The two deceased were in their 30s and 40s and sustained major injuries. There was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene,” said Jamieson.
The north and southbound lanes have been affected. The N2 is gridlocked as emergency workers are still busy.. I advise l motorists to avoid this area,” said Jamieson.
Two dead in KZN taxi crash, N2 gridlocked
Image: Supplied, ALS Paramedics
Two male minibus taxi passengers were confirmed dead while multiple passengers were seriously injured in a crash on the N2 southbound before spaghetti junction on Monday morning.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just after 6am crew responded to a call. Multiple casualties are being attended to by various ambulance and advanced life support services.
“Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage after a taxi fully laden with about 23 people lost control and smashed into a barrier before rolling multiple times and ejecting most passengers,” said Jamieson.
Paramedics called for more resources to assist and began triage. Paramedics treated at least 21 patients on the scene with injuries ranging from moderate to critical. The injured patients were transported to various Durban hospitals.
“The two deceased were in their 30s and 40s and sustained major injuries. There was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene,” said Jamieson.
The north and southbound lanes have been affected. The N2 is gridlocked as emergency workers are still busy.. I advise l motorists to avoid this area,” said Jamieson.
Image: ALS Paramedics/ Supplied
TimesLIVE
At least 62 dead, two crew rescued in fiery South Korea airliner crash
Several road crashes on Xmas morning, drivers sustain critical injuries
Seven people die after their minibus overturns on the N3
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos