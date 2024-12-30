News

Two dead in KZN taxi crash, N2 gridlocked

By Mfundo Mkhize - 30 December 2024 - 09:27
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just after 6am crew responded to a call. Multiple casualties are being attended to by various ambulance and advance life support services.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just after 6am crew responded to a call. Multiple casualties are being attended to by various ambulance and advance life support services.
Image: Supplied, ALS Paramedics

Two male minibus taxi passengers were confirmed dead while multiple passengers were seriously injured in a crash on the N2 southbound before spaghetti junction on Monday morning.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just after 6am crew responded to a call. Multiple casualties are being attended to by various ambulance and advanced life support services.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage after a taxi fully laden with about 23 people lost control and smashed into a barrier before rolling multiple times and ejecting most passengers,” said Jamieson.

Paramedics called for more resources to assist and began triage. Paramedics treated at least 21 patients on the scene with injuries ranging from moderate to critical. The injured patients were transported to various Durban hospitals.

“The two deceased were in their 30s and 40s and sustained major injuries. There was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene,” said Jamieson.

The north and southbound lanes have been affected. The N2 is gridlocked as emergency workers are still busy.. I advise l motorists to avoid this area,” said Jamieson.

The taxi lost control and collided with a barrier before rolling multiple times and ejecting most of its passengers.
The taxi lost control and collided with a barrier before rolling multiple times and ejecting most of its passengers.
Image: ALS Paramedics/ Supplied

TimesLIVE

At least 62 dead, two crew rescued in fiery South Korea airliner crash

The crash occurred as Jeju Air flight 7C2216, carrying 175 passengers and six crew on a flight from the Thai capital Bangkok, was landing at the ...
News
1 day ago

Several road crashes on Xmas morning, drivers sustain critical injuries

At least three crashes were reported on Wednesday on  roads in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
4 days ago

Seven people die after their minibus overturns on the N3

Seven people have died after a minibus they were traveling in overturned on the N3.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DBE Minister, Siviwe Gwarube to address commencement of BELA Act recommendations
ANC briefing on full implementation of the BELA bill