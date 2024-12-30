A teenager is missing after being swept out to sea while swimming at Sea Park Beach in Port Shepstone, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reported on Monday.
The 18-year-old male swimmer was caught in a rip current on Sunday afternoon, prompting a rescue operation.
“An NSRI rescue craft JetRib was towed to the scene with our NSRI rescue vehicle while NSRI rescue swimmers, SAPS, Med-Evac ambulance services and police search and rescue responded,” the NSRI said.
“Police search and rescue are continuing in an ongoing search. There is no sign of the missing teenager.
“Thoughts, care and compassion are with the family of the missing teenager” the NSRI said.
TimesLIVE
Teen missing in rip current in Port Shepstone
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
