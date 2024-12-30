“Racism, irrespective of its source, has no place in South Africa. As a nation that has endured the scars of racial injustice we must remain vigilant in rejecting all forms of discrimination. No individual, regardless of their position or background, is above the law.
“The offensive statements targeting members of the coloured community and her other disparaging remarks undermine the spirit of unity, dignity and respect that our constitution seeks to uphold.”
Mkhize was also heard using her status as the daughter of her late father Khaba Mkhize, a liberation icon, to intimidate the staff. “You don't know who my father is. I'm an ANC bit**,” she said.
Kunene said her behaviour highlights the danger of “privilege unchecked by accountability”.
The SABC has condemned Mkhize's actions, but Kunene urged the channel to take firm action.
“The PA will follow this matter closely to ensure justice is served. We also urge the SABC to take firm and decisive action to address this incident.”
PA to lodge complaint against SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize after viral 'racist' video
Image: Nobs (Nobuntu Mkhize)/X
The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has vowed to lodge a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission against SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize after a viral video showing her involved in an altercation with flight attendants on a FlySafair flight.
The incident occurred on a FlySafair flight on December 26. In the video, Mkhize is allegedly shown making racist remarks against the coloured community.
“You're a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. Right now, when we land, I'm going to take an Uber home. You don't even have a [driver's] licence. You don't even have a car,” she said.
PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene condemned Mkhize's “racist” remarks.
SABC employee in hot water after allegedly making racist remarks and disrupting flight
“Racism, irrespective of its source, has no place in South Africa. As a nation that has endured the scars of racial injustice we must remain vigilant in rejecting all forms of discrimination. No individual, regardless of their position or background, is above the law.
“The offensive statements targeting members of the coloured community and her other disparaging remarks undermine the spirit of unity, dignity and respect that our constitution seeks to uphold.”
Mkhize was also heard using her status as the daughter of her late father Khaba Mkhize, a liberation icon, to intimidate the staff. “You don't know who my father is. I'm an ANC bit**,” she said.
Kunene said her behaviour highlights the danger of “privilege unchecked by accountability”.
The SABC has condemned Mkhize's actions, but Kunene urged the channel to take firm action.
“The PA will follow this matter closely to ensure justice is served. We also urge the SABC to take firm and decisive action to address this incident.”
Hostel manager suspended after CPF beats up school kids
The ANC has also condemned the “unruly and unbecoming” behaviour of Mkhize and has pledged to investigate her membership.
“The ANC categorically distances itself from such behaviour, which is contrary to the values and principles of our movement. Regardless of whether this individual is a member of the ANC we unequivocally state that no person has the right to behave in such an unacceptable manner and certainly not while misusing the good name of the ANC,” the party's spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said.
She said her conduct was inexcusable and deeply embarrassing.
“The ANC will not allow its name to be dragged through the mud by individuals who fail to uphold the dignity and decorum expected of all South Africans, let alone members of our organisation.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos