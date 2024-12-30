Dancer and choreographer Dada Masilo dies

At the time of her unexpected passing, she was working on a new autobiographical solo piece about the loss of loved ones.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Dada earning numerous local and global awards, including the prestigious Premio Positano Léonide Massine for the Art of Dance in 2024.

Dada's journey began at the Dance Factory in Newtown, Johannesburg, in the 1990s.

She quickly gained recognition, dancing for Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands at just 11 years old. Her education at the National School of the Arts and training at Jazzart Dance Theatre and P.A.R.T.S. in Brussels, Belgium, laid the foundation for her career.

Dada's unique presence on stage earned her numerous accolades, including the Gauteng Arts and Culture MEC Award and the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Dance in 2008. Her bold and fearless approach led to collaborations with renowned artists, including William Kentridge and Gregory Maqoma.

Throughout her career, Dada pushed boundaries, reinterpreting classic ballets like Swan Lake and Giselle with African dance motifs. Her work was distinguished by her fearlessness, respect for tradition, and willingness to challenge conventions.

In December 2024 Masilo was honoured by the City of Joburg as one of 44 “artistic icons in the City of Gold” with a star embedded in the wall of Soweto Theatre.

This recognition meant the world to her, as it acknowledged her contributions to the dance world “at home.”

Dada's impact on contemporary dance in South Africa has been profound, and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her and witnessed her talent.