Case against cop accused of killing his girlfriend postponed to next week

The accused officer is expected to appear in person in January

By Koena Mashale and TimesLIVE - 30 December 2024 - 13:46
Chesnay Patricia Keppler, 22, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Eldorado Park over Christmas.
Image: Women For Change

The murder case of the Eldorado Park police officer accused of killing his girlfriend has been postponed to January 6.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson, Phaladi Suping, said the officer appeared in the Protea magistrate's court in absentia on Monday.

“The officer is still in hospital under police guard after trying to commit suicide... The officer is expected to appear in person on January 6 2025,” said Suping. 

The officer allegedly killed his crime warden girlfriend, Chesnay Patricia Keppler, 22, at her home on December 26. He was on duty at the time of the incident. 

An incident report from the Eldorado Park police station states that the sergeant, allegedly intoxicated while on duty, visited his off-duty girlfriend.  After forcing her into a police vehicle and assaulting her and her friends, the women managed to escape and lock themselves inside the house.

The sergeant then reportedly fired shots through the kitchen window with his service pistol, fatally wounding Keppler, before fleeing the scene.  

She was declared dead upon arrival at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. 

