While emphasising the importance of public transport, Ntuli also highlighted the shared responsibility of the government, transport operators and associations in preventing accidents.
“Ensuring passenger safety begins with enforcing standards in the taxi industry. This includes regular vehicle maintenance, thorough driver vetting and ongoing safety education for drivers,” said Ntuli.
Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said the crashes came after a decrease in the number of accidents between December 1 and 27 compared with the same period last year.
He urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling.
Nkandla municipal manager Nomfundo Dlamini also expressed condolences to municipal employee Colile Khanyile who was among the casualties in the Nkandla crash.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and loved ones. We pray that they find strength and comfort.”
TimesLIVE
13 dead, including family on their way to a wedding and policeman in two KZN accidents
Image: Supplied
Thirteen people, including eight family members travelling to a wedding in Nkandla, died in two separate crashes in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday and Monday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a case of culpable homicide is being investigated after a head-on collision in which five people died on the R34 between Mondlo and Vryheid on Sunday night.
One of the dead is a police constable.
“It is reported that the constable and his civilian passenger were driving from Mondlo to Vryheid when the collision happened. The constable and his passenger were declared dead at the scene,” said Netshiunda.
The driver and two passengers from the other vehicle were also certified dead, while two other passengers were taken to hospital with injuries.
“The cause of the accident is part of police investigations.”
Several road crashes on Xmas morning, drivers sustain critical injuries
In the second crash, a minibus taxi overturned and rolled down an embankment near Mandaba clinic in Nkandla at about 6.30am on Monday.
Eight people died at the scene and other passengers were taken to hospital. The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli said: “This heartbreaking incident is a painful reminder of the need for drivers to exercise caution and responsibility on the roads. These senseless road carnages rob families of their loved ones and leave communities in mourning.”
He called on road users to adhere to traffic rules, avoid reckless behaviour and prioritise the safety of passengers and other motorists.
The provincial government and law enforcement agencies will intensify road safety campaigns in a bid to minimise accidents and save lives.
“We call upon taxi associations to strengthen their oversight and ensure that every public transport vehicle is roadworthy and drivers are properly trained and qualified to carry passengers safely. Public safety must be a non-negotiable priority.”
Two dead in KZN taxi crash, N2 gridlocked
While emphasising the importance of public transport, Ntuli also highlighted the shared responsibility of the government, transport operators and associations in preventing accidents.
“Ensuring passenger safety begins with enforcing standards in the taxi industry. This includes regular vehicle maintenance, thorough driver vetting and ongoing safety education for drivers,” said Ntuli.
Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said the crashes came after a decrease in the number of accidents between December 1 and 27 compared with the same period last year.
He urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling.
Nkandla municipal manager Nomfundo Dlamini also expressed condolences to municipal employee Colile Khanyile who was among the casualties in the Nkandla crash.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and loved ones. We pray that they find strength and comfort.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos