Motorists are being greeted by bad news for the new year with fuel price increases for the third consecutive month.
On January 1 the retail prices of 93 ULP petrol and 95 ULP petrol will rise by 19c/l and 12c/l respectively, with the wholesale prices of diesel to go up by 8c/l for 0.05% sulphur and 11c/l for 0.005% sulphur. The price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 9.50c/l.
The department of mineral resources and energy attributed the fuel price increases to the rand depreciating against the dollar from R17.95 to R18.11 in the period under review, and a rise in the international product price for petrol. The international prices of illuminating paraffin and diesel prices decreased.
From January 1 the following prices will apply:
INLAND
Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.59
Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.34
Diesel 0.05%: R19.29
Diesel 0.005%: R19.44
COAST
Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.80
Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.55
Diesel 0.05%: R18.50
Diesel 0.005%: R18.68
More fuel price hikes to hit in January
All grades of petrol and diesel to increase on January 1
Image: Freddy Mavunda
