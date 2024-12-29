News

More fuel price hikes to hit in January

All grades of petrol and diesel to increase on January 1

By TIMESLIVE - 29 December 2024 - 13:42
On Wednesday the prices of all grades of petrol and diesel will increase.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Motorists are being greeted by bad news for the new year with fuel price increases for the third consecutive month.

On January 1 the retail prices of 93 ULP petrol and 95 ULP petrol will rise by 19c/l and 12c/l respectively, with the wholesale prices of diesel to go up by 8c/l for 0.05% sulphur and 11c/l for 0.005% sulphur. The price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 9.50c/l.

The department of mineral resources and energy attributed the fuel price increases to the rand depreciating against the dollar from R17.95 to R18.11 in the period under review, and a rise in the international product price for petrol. The international prices of illuminating paraffin and diesel prices decreased.

From January 1 the following prices will apply:

INLAND

Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.59

Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.34

Diesel 0.05%: R19.29

Diesel 0.005%: R19.44

COAST

Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.80

Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.55

Diesel 0.05%: R18.50

Diesel 0.005%: R18.68

 

