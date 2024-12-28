Ntuli said the provincial government had deployed 173 activists across the coastal province to deal with the scourge of gender-based-violence in hotspots.
“We want every society to take every day as a day dedicated to protecting women and children.”
Mlondi Cele, 24, was found hanging in the lounge of an RDP house in Danganya, uMgababa, south of Durban.
Bongeka's body was found in the bedroom while her son was found dead metres away. Both the woman and the child had their throats slit.
Makhathini said the death had left him heartbroken.
“Most people have been hit hard by this loss but to me, it’s worse. People at home know how close we were with Bongeka. She also ensured I was well fed. She would always prepare my lunches for work for me and she never grew tired of this,” said Makhathini.
He recounted the fateful day when he was informed of his niece’s death which had left him in disbelief and shattered.
“I thought by chance someone would tell me something to the contrary. When I got to the crime scene I found her lifeless body on the floor,” said Makhathini.
Determined to get one last look at his niece, Makhathini saw the gruesome remains of Bongeka.
“You can never kill a person like it’s a goat. What I saw on the day is something I could never wish upon anyone. I was brave on the day,” said Makhathini.
“I don’t know what would have caused this act. What this person has done is really wrong. We should never claim to own a person. When you are in a relationship and you provided for your partner, you must never believe you own her,” said Makhathini.
He pleaded with men to respect women.
“The scourge is now out of control please just try and be tolerant of women. Sometimes we attribute such heinous acts to idliso [love potion]. Please guys let’s refrain from being violent towards women,” said Makhathini.
KZN woman and son allegedly killed by her lover laid to rest
Image: Supplied
The uncle of a slain KwaZulu-Natal woman had planned something special to spoil his niece in the build-up to Christmas Day.
Bongeka Makhathini, 21, and her three-year-old son Okuhle were allegedly killed by her boyfriend Mlondi Cele.
Bongeka's uncle Khehlo Makhathini was addressing mourners at their funeral in IIfracombe on the South Coast on Saturday. The funeral was also attended by premier Thami Ntuli.
“There is a female colleague of mine at work who I had shared my plans with to do something for Bongeka during these holidays. The colleague was keen,” said Makhathini.
“It was going to be a denim and white affair. Bongeka was a child who would do something for you without you even asking,” said Makhathini.
Ntuli said he was concerned about the spike in gender-based-violence cases during the festive season.
“We need to pay attention to this kind of violence so that we run a campaign which would make sense to every boy and every man so that we do away with violence. We are also aware that alcohol abuse is a factor. We need to address the issue of drugs and alcohol which is available to everyone.” .
Man who allegedly killed girlfriend and son suspected the child was not his
Bongeka’s younger sister Nomvula Mkhwanazi said she was devastated. “My heart is in pain. I don’t think the wound will ever heal. Bongeka was always ready to welcome me home after school. ” .
She said Okuhle could often be found fiddling with cellphones and was also smart for his age.
“I am sure there is no other kid as smart as him. I hope the two will become my ancestors and we will miss them,” said Nomvula.
Bongeka’s aunt Silindile Khumalo said they were adamant the two were innocent and reflected on how December would now be a painful reminder of the pair's demise.
“Bongeka loved her family and was trustworthy and could be relied on. It’s tough to accept this situation. I was shocked to see Okuhle’s remains at the mortuary on Monday. No-one deserves such a death,” said Khumalo.
